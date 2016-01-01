See All Ophthalmologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Emil Anthony Say, MD

Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emil Anthony Say, MD

Dr. Emil Anthony Say, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Say works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Say's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute
    167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blindness
Diabetic Retinopathy
Retinal Dystrophy
Blindness
Diabetic Retinopathy
Retinal Dystrophy

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Emil Anthony Say, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1659685063
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emil Anthony Say, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Say is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Say accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Say has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Say works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Say’s profile.

    Dr. Say has seen patients for Blindness and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Say on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Say has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Say.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Say, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Say appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

