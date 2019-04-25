Overview of Dr. Emil Schelbar, MD

Dr. Emil Schelbar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.



Dr. Schelbar works at Pulmonary Medicine Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.