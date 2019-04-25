Dr. Emil Schelbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schelbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Schelbar, MD
Overview of Dr. Emil Schelbar, MD
Dr. Emil Schelbar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Dr. Schelbar works at
Dr. Schelbar's Office Locations
Inter Id Inc.6565 S Yale Ave Ste 812, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-9288
- 2 6585 S Yale Ave Ste 1200, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-9288
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
VGYI have Been treated by Dr. Shell bar on numerous occasions I have gotten to know him very well. I find him to be the most professional, personal, kind, and one of the finest man I’ve been privileged to meet. On a scale of 1 to 10 I would rate him number 10. Also, he has a wonderful caring staff especially Michelle.
About Dr. Emil Schelbar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1124053624
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- U Tenn Clin Ed Ctr
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schelbar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schelbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schelbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schelbar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schelbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schelbar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schelbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schelbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schelbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.