Dr. Emil Shakov, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Emil Shakov, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Shakov works at Specialty Physicians NJ, PC in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Physicians NJ PC
    501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 845-5001
  2. 2
    The Youth Fountain, LLC
    501 Stillwells Corner Rd # A, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 514-0025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 04, 2019
    I would recommend Dr. Emil Shakov to anyone. I’ve trusted him four times already, he is a great Dr. and person!
    Linda Hackett in Toms River New Jersey — Jun 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Emil Shakov, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1790928521
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Valley Hospital
    Residency
    • Seton Hall School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emil Shakov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shakov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shakov works at Specialty Physicians NJ, PC in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shakov’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

