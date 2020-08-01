See All Dermatologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Tanghetti works at Center Dermatology/Laser Sgy in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rosacea and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center Dermatology/Laser Sgy
    5601 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-5922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tanghetti?

    Aug 01, 2020
    Amazing bedside manner with thorough attention and observations. When I came to see Dr. Tanghetti I was desperate for assistance with a condition I have been suffering with for 10 years. Although he was not able to help me with my initial condition (laser treatment), he was able to explain why alternative methods may be a better choice and referred me to a specialist that may be able to assist me further. However, I was very impressed that he observed other skin conditions that I had not even made an appointment for and attend it to those conditions as well. I had saw Dr. Parsons a couple of days before and she was very rude and dismissive to my concerns which left me on a continuing quest for answers and help. It felt great that Dr Tanghetti understood and empathized with my concerns. I will definitely be back to see him for any further dermatological issues.
    Mis — Aug 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tanghetti to family and friends

    Dr. Tanghetti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tanghetti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD.

    About Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043250145
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Med|Massachusetts General Hospital|Stanford University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tex Southwestern|University Tex Southwestern
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanghetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanghetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanghetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanghetti works at Center Dermatology/Laser Sgy in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tanghetti’s profile.

    Dr. Tanghetti has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rosacea and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanghetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanghetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanghetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanghetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanghetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.