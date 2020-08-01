Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanghetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Center Dermatology/Laser Sgy5601 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 454-5922
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Amazing bedside manner with thorough attention and observations. When I came to see Dr. Tanghetti I was desperate for assistance with a condition I have been suffering with for 10 years. Although he was not able to help me with my initial condition (laser treatment), he was able to explain why alternative methods may be a better choice and referred me to a specialist that may be able to assist me further. However, I was very impressed that he observed other skin conditions that I had not even made an appointment for and attend it to those conditions as well. I had saw Dr. Parsons a couple of days before and she was very rude and dismissive to my concerns which left me on a continuing quest for answers and help. It felt great that Dr Tanghetti understood and empathized with my concerns. I will definitely be back to see him for any further dermatological issues.
- 47 years of experience
- Harvard Med School
- Harvard Med|Massachusetts General Hospital|Stanford University Med Center
- U Tex Southwestern|University Tex Southwestern
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Tanghetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanghetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanghetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanghetti has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rosacea and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanghetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tanghetti speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanghetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanghetti.
