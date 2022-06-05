See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY
Dr. Emile Bacha, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.6 (17)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emile Bacha, MD

Dr. Emile Bacha, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Bacha works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Patterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Defect Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Bacha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway Suite 274, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - 703 Main Street
    703 Main Street, Patterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building
    177 Ft. Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical Center
    525 East 68th Street F677, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Defect Repair
Pulmonary Valve Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Treatment frequency



Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 05, 2022
    Dr. Bacha performed an open heart in Feb. of 2021. I had 2 open heart surgeries as a child (born with TOF). This was my first procedure since my last procedure in 1989 as a child. My primary cardiologist (Dr. Harsimran Singh, amazing doctor) reassured me that I was in good hands. Dr. Bacha replaced the old pulmonary valve that was placed in 1989 and opened up the left pulmonary artery that was narrowed. In addition, he performed a Transposition and reimplantation of right coronary artery (non-dominant arising from high ascending aorta) to right anterior-inferior aorta. This will help future procedures to be performed through a catherization and not a full open heart surgery since access to the heart will be easier. I know entrusting someone with your child’s life can be nerve racking (mother of a healthy teenager: best obgyn also at Weill Cornell, no longer there) but I would fully trust Dr. Bacha with my daughter’s life as well. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Bacha!
    M. Sudo — Jun 05, 2022
    About Dr. Emile Bacha, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396856159
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emile Bacha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bacha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bacha has seen patients for Heart Defect Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

