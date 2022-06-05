Dr. Emile Bacha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Emile Bacha, MD
Dr. Emile Bacha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emile Bacha, MD
Dr. Emile Bacha, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Bacha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bacha's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway Suite 274, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 703 Main Street703 Main Street, Patterson, NJ 07503 Directions
-
3
CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building177 Ft. Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
4
Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical Center525 East 68th Street F677, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acrocephalosyndactyly
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bicuspid Aortic Valve
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Transplant
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Aortic Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Precocious Puberty
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Short Stature
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Transposition of Great Arteries
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Atresia
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Incompetence
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Truncus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Tuberous Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Turner Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Valvular Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Valvular Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Sclerotherapy
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bacha?
Dr. Bacha performed an open heart in Feb. of 2021. I had 2 open heart surgeries as a child (born with TOF). This was my first procedure since my last procedure in 1989 as a child. My primary cardiologist (Dr. Harsimran Singh, amazing doctor) reassured me that I was in good hands. Dr. Bacha replaced the old pulmonary valve that was placed in 1989 and opened up the left pulmonary artery that was narrowed. In addition, he performed a Transposition and reimplantation of right coronary artery (non-dominant arising from high ascending aorta) to right anterior-inferior aorta. This will help future procedures to be performed through a catherization and not a full open heart surgery since access to the heart will be easier. I know entrusting someone with your child’s life can be nerve racking (mother of a healthy teenager: best obgyn also at Weill Cornell, no longer there) but I would fully trust Dr. Bacha with my daughter’s life as well. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Bacha!
About Dr. Emile Bacha, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1396856159
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacha accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacha works at
Dr. Bacha has seen patients for Heart Defect Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.