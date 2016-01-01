Dr. Emile Barrow Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrow Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emile Barrow Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Emile Barrow Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Franklin Medical Center, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center, Union General Hospital and West Carroll Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Marc Saad , MD1100 N 18th St Ste 100, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 361-9900
-
2
Mark C. Napoli, MD APMC3510 Magnolia Cv Ste 100, Monroe, LA 71203 Directions (318) 361-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Franklin Medical Center
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Union General Hospital
- West Carroll Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Emile Barrow Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
