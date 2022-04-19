See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Emile Pinera, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emile Pinera, MD

Dr. Emile Pinera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Pinera works at Kaiser Permanente Brookwood in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Pinera's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Brookwood
    1745 Peachtree St NE Ste U, Atlanta, GA 30309 (404) 365-0966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Apr 19, 2022
Dr Pinera is the kind of doc we all look for! He is prepared when he enters the room to see you. He's read your chart and is prepared to discuss any part of it. He takes your medical history into account and your concerns seriously. If you can't get an appointment because he is booked he will do whatever he can by messaging or phone. He truly cares! I'm very glad he is my doctor!
RJ SCHLITT — Apr 19, 2022
About Dr. Emile Pinera, MD

  Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1356583397
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Emile Pinera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinera is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Pinera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pinera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Pinera works at Kaiser Permanente Brookwood in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pinera's profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinera.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

