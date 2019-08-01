Dr. Talamas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emilia Talamas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emilia Talamas, MD
Dr. Emilia Talamas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Talamas works at
Dr. Talamas' Office Locations
Emilia Talamas MD PA11167 La Quinta Pl, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 591-4453
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My kids Dr. for 11 years, they are happy and comfortable to go to their checkups and even when not feeling good they enjoy the visit. Waiting time isn’t that long, never have had a bad experience. Both her and staff respectful and professional.
About Dr. Emilia Talamas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1356358121
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Talamas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Talamas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Talamas works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Talamas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talamas.
