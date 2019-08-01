See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Dr. Emilia Talamas, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (24)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emilia Talamas, MD

Dr. Emilia Talamas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Talamas works at Emilia Talamas MD in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Talamas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emilia Talamas MD PA
    11167 La Quinta Pl, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-4453

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 01, 2019
    My kids Dr. for 11 years, they are happy and comfortable to go to their checkups and even when not feeling good they enjoy the visit. Waiting time isn’t that long, never have had a bad experience. Both her and staff respectful and professional.
    About Dr. Emilia Talamas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356358121
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talamas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talamas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talamas works at Emilia Talamas MD in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Talamas’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Talamas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talamas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talamas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talamas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

