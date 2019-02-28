Dr. Emilia Dulgheru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulgheru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilia Dulgheru, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emilia Dulgheru, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Dulgheru's Office Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatism Clinic5111 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. D is an excellent doctor and treats you like family. Her staff is outstanding and the wait time is the best out of any Doctor I see. Excellent communication and online health records for patients.
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407850100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dulgheru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dulgheru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dulgheru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dulgheru speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulgheru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulgheru.
