Dr. Eiras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emilia Eiras, MD
Overview of Dr. Emilia Eiras, MD
Dr. Emilia Eiras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They graduated from RHEINISCHE FRIEDRICH-WILHELMS-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Eiras works at
Dr. Eiras' Office Locations
John Drulle MD & Emilia Eiras MD PC702 BREWERS BRIDGE RD, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 905-9630
How was your appointment with Dr. Eiras?
I have seen Dr Eiras for many years for my Lymes. She spends a great deal of time with each patient. She asks about your problems and understands what your dealing with. Sometimes, you do wait - as she spends this time. I would not want it any other way. You need a Dr. who spends the time to understand the problem. She does more testing than any Dr. I saw and she diagnosed me and helped me get into remission.
About Dr. Emilia Eiras, MD
Internal Medicine
English
- 1285640037
RHEINISCHE FRIEDRICH-WILHELMS-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Internal Medicine
Dr. Eiras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eiras works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Eiras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eiras.
