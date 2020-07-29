See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Emilia Liao, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emilia Liao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Schl Of Med

Dr. Liao works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Endocrinology at East 59th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Endocrinology at East 59th Street
    110 E 59 8 Fl St Ste 8B, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-4972

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Dr. Liao is very helpful to explain and discuss the case. She is always available for consultation.
    JH — Jul 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emilia Liao, MD
    About Dr. Emilia Liao, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639167968
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Schl Of Med
    Residency
    • Umdnj University Hospital
    Internship
    • Umdnj University Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emilia Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liao works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Endocrinology at East 59th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Liao’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

