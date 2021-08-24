See All Urologists in Beverly, MA
Dr. Emilia Phillips, MD

Urology
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Beverly, MA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emilia Phillips, MD

Dr. Emilia Phillips, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Phillips works at Urology Center For Women in Beverly, MA with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

    Urology Center for Women
    900 Cummings Ctr Ste 304T, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 998-3154
    3140 Sheridan Dr Ste 219, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 834-5517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Dr. Phillips is extremely kind and friendly happy to answer all your questions. Highly recommend her to anyone that needs a urologist
    Deborah Greco — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Emilia Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235195058
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Wis
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University, Bs, Biology
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emilia Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

