Offers telehealth
Dr. Emilia Phillips, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Urology Center for Women900 Cummings Ctr Ste 304T, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 998-3154
- 2 3140 Sheridan Dr Ste 219, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 834-5517
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips is extremely kind and friendly happy to answer all your questions. Highly recommend her to anyone that needs a urologist
About Dr. Emilia Phillips, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1235195058
Education & Certifications
- U Wis
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Stanford University, Bs, Biology
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
