Dr. Emilia Popa, MD
Dr. Emilia Popa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from School Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Park Lane Endocrinology9101 N Central Expy Ste 425, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 800-7101
- Baylor University Medical Center
I have gone to Dr Popa for years! She is so very kind and always takes time to answer all my questions. She has been a blessing in helping with my Thyroid issues.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, German
- 1952368045
- School Of Med
Dr. Popa has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Adrenal Insufficiency and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Popa speaks German.
