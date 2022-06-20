Dr. Emilie Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilie Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Emilie Scott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
-
1
Halcyon Health Direct Primary Care19712 MacArthur Blvd Ste 250, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 486-8530
-
2
OptumCare Medical15785 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 310, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-4308
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott is truly one of a kind. I would not have been able to go through one of the most difficult times of my life being diagnosed with cancer before 30 , she truly cares about her patients and it shows. I was so sad when my insurance changed and I have been hoping my work would have insurance that falls under Dr. Scott. I should have elected to waive coverage through work and pay for it out of pocket with her. thats how amazing she is! Thank you Dr. Scott, you are a gem!!
About Dr. Emilie Scott, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649473323
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.