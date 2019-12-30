Dr. Emilie Vander Haar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vander Haar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilie Vander Haar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emilie Vander Haar, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. Vander Haar works at
Locations
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
2
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Vander-Haar by my fertility doctor due to my high risk pregnancy (twins). She was extremely knowledgeable, attentive and highly compassionate. Due to my emergency C section , she was not able to deliver my twins. Because of her close monitoring, my twins were born healthy at 31 weeks. If I were to get pregnant again, I will definitely be returning back to her
About Dr. Emilie Vander Haar, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1265728042
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
