Dr. Emilie Vander Haar, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr



Dr. Vander Haar works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.