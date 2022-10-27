Overview of Dr. Emilio Blanco, MD

Dr. Emilio Blanco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.



Dr. Blanco works at Premier Obgyn Associates in Hollywood, FL with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.