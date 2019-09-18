See All Psychiatrists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Emilio Duboy, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (7)
Map Pin Small West Palm Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emilio Duboy, MD

Dr. Emilio Duboy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.

Dr. Duboy works at Dr. Emilio J. Duboy, MD in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duboy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emilio J Duboy MD
    2051 45th St Ste 209, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 840-1480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 18, 2019
    Great to have a doctor that really listens
    Stephanie Wilson — Sep 18, 2019
    About Dr. Emilio Duboy, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265561823
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emilio Duboy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duboy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duboy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duboy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Duboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duboy works at Dr. Emilio J. Duboy, MD in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Duboy’s profile.

    Dr. Duboy has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duboy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duboy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duboy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

