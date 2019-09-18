Dr. Emilio Duboy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duboy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilio Duboy, MD
Overview of Dr. Emilio Duboy, MD
Dr. Emilio Duboy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Emilio J Duboy MD2051 45th St Ste 209, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 840-1480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great to have a doctor that really listens
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265561823
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Dr. Duboy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duboy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duboy has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duboy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duboy speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duboy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duboy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.