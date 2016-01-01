Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emilio Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emilio Gomez, MD
Dr. Emilio Gomez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez's Office Locations
Nephrology Associates of South Miami PA9193 SW 72nd St Ste 200, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 273-9377
Fresenius Kidney Care Perrine10850 SW 184Th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 443-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emilio Gomez, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Ramon Ruiz Arnau U Hosp
- Ramon Ruiz Arnau U Hosp
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
