Dr. Emilio Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emilio Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Emilio Gonzalez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Utmb301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 747-0890Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
UTMB Multispecialty Care Center2660 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 505-2150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emilio Gonzalez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1215097290
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
