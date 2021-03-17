Dr. Emilio Gonzalez-Ayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Ayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilio Gonzalez-Ayala, MD
Dr. Emilio Gonzalez-Ayala, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
El Paso Pulmonary Association-Northeast Office9999 Kenworthy St Ste C, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 900-8768Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Pulmonary Association-East Office1865 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Pulmonary Association - Westside4305 N Mesa St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
I had not seen Dr. Ayala for over six years and was happy to be back with him. He is always very compassionate, polite, and knowledgeable. I trust him and feel like I am in good hands with him.
About Dr. Emilio Gonzalez-Ayala, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1366441701
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Miami
- Pulmonary Disease
