Dr. Emilio Lopez, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emilio Lopez, MD

Dr. Emilio Lopez, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lopez works at Diana Fischer MD in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Palmetto Bay, FL, Wellington, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Vascular and Interventional
    7556 Lake Worth Rd Ste 101, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jackson South Medical Center
    9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 251-2500
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Premier Vascular and Interventional
    1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 405, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 894-1370
  4. 4
    Premier Vascular and Interventional
    6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 175, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 894-1370
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Venous Insufficiency

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Emilio Lopez, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • English
    • 1881919124
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
