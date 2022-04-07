See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (41)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD

Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.

Dr. Mantero-Atienza works at Kendall Regional Medical Center - Behavioral Health Unit in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mantero-Atienza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kendall Regional Medical Center - Behavioral Health Unit
    11750 SW 40th St Fl 2, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 707-5989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Keralty Hospital Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912014804
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami - Jackson Memorial
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami - Jackson Memorial
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mantero-Atienza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mantero-Atienza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mantero-Atienza works at Kendall Regional Medical Center - Behavioral Health Unit in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mantero-Atienza’s profile.

    Dr. Mantero-Atienza has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mantero-Atienza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantero-Atienza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantero-Atienza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantero-Atienza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantero-Atienza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

