Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mantero-Atienza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD
Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.
Dr. Mantero-Atienza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mantero-Atienza's Office Locations
-
1
Kendall Regional Medical Center - Behavioral Health Unit11750 SW 40th St Fl 2, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 707-5989
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mantero-Atienza?
The Best psychiatrist I've ever known! He has very deep psychoanalytical skills,which give him a broad depth of perception& awareness,almost immediately,of what his patient really needs,to get better&live their most productive life possible. Sometimes he really gave me a hard time,& I did struggle gradually to improve. I had paranoid schizophrenia& was a chronic care patient,after a lifetime psycholocally& physically abusive parents& relatives,& another lifetime @ the hands of incompetent sadistic doctors,affiliated with Jackson Hospital. After being treated for 10 yrs with Dr.Mantero, I'm free of psychic pain,depression& psychosis. I work now with other trauma patients,part-time as an L.P.N.,& am able to give to my patients,what Dr.M. gave to me--Love,guidance& true healing.
About Dr. Emilio Mantero-Atienza, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1912014804
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial
- Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mantero-Atienza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mantero-Atienza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mantero-Atienza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mantero-Atienza works at
Dr. Mantero-Atienza has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mantero-Atienza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mantero-Atienza speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantero-Atienza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantero-Atienza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantero-Atienza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantero-Atienza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.