Overview of Dr. Emilio Nardone, MD

Dr. Emilio Nardone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, IL. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.



Dr. Nardone works at SBL Deerpath Medical in Charleston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.