Dr. Emilio Padre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Padre works at Florante A. Alejo M.d. Inc. in Carson, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.