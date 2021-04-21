Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NYCOM.
Dr. Suarez works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida Pain Relief Center8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-1594
-
2
Kendall8720 N Kendall Dr Ste 108, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 507-4685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suarez?
Finally I found you!! Thank you ?? The best Doctor out there!
About Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043245749
Education & Certifications
- NYCOM
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suarez accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez works at
Dr. Suarez has seen patients for Phantom Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suarez speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.