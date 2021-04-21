See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO

Pain Medicine
4.3 (57)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NYCOM.

Dr. Suarez works at South Florida Pain Relief Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Phantom Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Pain Relief Center
    8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-1594
  2. 2
    Kendall
    8720 N Kendall Dr Ste 108, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 507-4685

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phantom Limb Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Phantom Limb Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Suarez?

    Apr 21, 2021
    Finally I found you!! Thank you ?? The best Doctor out there!
    Gabriele — Apr 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Suarez to family and friends

    Dr. Suarez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Suarez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO.

    About Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043245749
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NYCOM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suarez works at South Florida Pain Relief Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Suarez’s profile.

    Dr. Suarez has seen patients for Phantom Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emilio Suarez, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.