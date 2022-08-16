Dr. Emilio Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilio Torres, MD
Overview of Dr. Emilio Torres, MD
Dr. Emilio Torres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Trujillo, Programa Academico De Medicina Humana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Palms West Hospital13001 Southern Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 798-3300
Health Solutions for Women1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 202, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 204-1449
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was originally scheduled with a different doctor and by chance I was able to see Dr. Torres when I arrived. I am a ball of anxiety. This is my first pregnancy with PCOS and Dr. Torres made me and my husband very comfortable during our visit. Answered all our questions and made suggestions. I felt acknowledged and NOT rushed unlike another OB I went to the week prior. We are very happy he will be our OB for this pregnancy.
About Dr. Emilio Torres, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1093743262
Education & Certifications
- Memlr Sloan Kettering Canc Center
- Riverside Med Center
- Universidad Nacional De Trujillo, Programa Academico De Medicina Humana
Dr. Torres speaks French and Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.