Dr. Emily Archbald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Archbald, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Saints Dermatology9720 BROADWAY EXT, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 280-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, polite, explains things in way you can understand and takes as much time as needed to answer all questions. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Emily Archbald, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archbald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archbald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archbald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Archbald has seen patients for Shingles, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Archbald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Archbald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archbald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archbald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archbald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.