Dr. Emily Ashmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Ashmore, MD
Dr. Emily Ashmore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Ashmore's Office Locations
Southern Vitreoretinal Assoc2439 Care Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 942-6700
Southern Vitreoretinal Associates3563 N Crossing Cir Ste A, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 316-0207
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Ashmore to be very knowledgeable, courteous and professional. She explained my upcoming procedure in detail and answered all questions. I was very anxious about having eye surgery, but left her office feeling at ease. I feel that I am in good hands with Dr. Ashmore, and I trust her medical expertise implicitly.
About Dr. Emily Ashmore, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashmore has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.