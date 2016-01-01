Dr. Emily Bardolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Bardolph, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Bardolph, MD
Dr. Emily Bardolph, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Bardolph works at
Dr. Bardolph's Office Locations
Burn and Plastic Surgery Clinics at Harborview4915 25th Ave NE Ste 300W, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Emily Bardolph, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1154783314
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
