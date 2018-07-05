See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Emily Beamer, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Beamer, MD

Dr. Emily Beamer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Dr. Beamer works at Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Lake Street in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beamer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Lake Street
    1011 Lake St Ste 300, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 366-7896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Christina Butler in Elmwood Park, IL — Jul 05, 2018
    About Dr. Emily Beamer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013961861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John Hospital And Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Beamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beamer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beamer works at Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Lake Street in Oak Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Beamer’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beamer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beamer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

