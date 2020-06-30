Dr. Emily Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Berry, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Berry, MD
Dr. Emily Berry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Berry's Office Locations
Premier Plastic Surgery1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-4859
Premiere Surgical Specialists A Professional Corp.950 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-4859
Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I called her office in Glendora on Monday, got an appointment on Tuesday, and had my surgery on Wednesday. Her office was able to expedite the approval by my insurance company. I couldn't believe it. ??
About Dr. Emily Berry, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1700295425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
