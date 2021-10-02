Overview of Dr. Emily Bienvenu, MD

Dr. Emily Bienvenu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bienvenu works at Sumner Womens Associates in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.