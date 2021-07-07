Dr. Emily Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Black, MD
Dr. Emily Black, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
1
Northeast Grga Phy Grp Srg Assc1075 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-9200
2
Ngpg Surgical Associates - Gainesville1439 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 302, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-9200
3
Ngpg Dawsonville108 Prominence Ct Ste 200, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (770) 219-9200
4
Northeast Georgia Medical Center743 Spring St NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My surgery went better than I expected
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
