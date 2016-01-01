See All Pediatricians in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Emily Bloom, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Emily Bloom, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine.

Dr. Bloom works at Henry H Nourmand MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry H Nourmand MD
    414 N Camden Dr Ste 980, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (310) 278-8811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Botox® Injection
Cellulitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Emily Bloom, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346469715
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of California Los Angeles
Medical Education
  • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Pediatrics
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Emily Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bloom works at Henry H Nourmand MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bloom’s profile.

Dr. Bloom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

