Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emily Bowers, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Bowers, MD
Dr. Emily Bowers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Bowers' Office Locations
Good Samaritan Hospital379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
TriHealth Heart & Vascular Inst10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 302, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Emily Bowers, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1609294727
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
