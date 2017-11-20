Dr. Emily Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Emily Burke, MD
Dr. Emily Burke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
Ochsner Kenner Gastroenterology200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 401, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burke cares about her patients and wants them to be well as much as they do (which I find to be rare in this appointment mill society the health systems are creating). She is very knowledgeable and listens well. She can be a little too talkative once she gets going, but I wouldn't trade her for any other ENT. Thank you Dr. Burke.
About Dr. Emily Burke, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
