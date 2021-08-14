Dr. Emily Calasanz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calasanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Calasanz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Calasanz, MD
Dr. Emily Calasanz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Calasanz works at
Dr. Calasanz's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Area Regional Medical Center200 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 505-5050
-
2
Ronald R. Baden MD PA1505 E Winding Way Dr Ste 210, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (832) 505-5050
-
3
Post Covid Recovery Clear Lake Campus250 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 505-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calasanz?
Dr. Calasanz is highly skilled at making you feel comfortable and explaining the best options for your care. She has a welcoming disposition.
About Dr. Emily Calasanz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487073557
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calasanz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calasanz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calasanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calasanz works at
Dr. Calasanz has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calasanz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Calasanz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calasanz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calasanz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calasanz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.