Overview of Dr. Emily Calasanz, MD

Dr. Emily Calasanz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center



Dr. Calasanz works at Bay Area Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX with other offices in Friendswood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.