Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Campbell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Holy Family College.
Dr. Campbell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HMG Primary Care at Sapling Grove240 Medical Park Blvd Ste 3000, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 990-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Holston Medical Group PC105 W Stone Dr Ste 1F, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-2420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell is my primary care physician. I have been seeing Dr. Campbell for a couple of years. She seems to stay current on new procedures. She reviews charts the day before she sees patients. Despite being prompt, I never feel rushed. She is very good at listening to your concerns and explaining medical issues as well as her recommendations. I think she also does a good job of balancing when to treat you verses when to refer you to a specialist.
About Dr. Emily Campbell, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1508091034
Education & Certifications
- Holy Family College
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.