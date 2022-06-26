Dr. Emily Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Cannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Cannon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Cannon works at
Locations
-
1
Wiregrass Surgical Associates4300 W Main St Ste 24, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-1534Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannon?
In great pain from what turned out to be a ruptured appendix while visiting our son in Dothan, I realized that I could not make the drive back to my home and Physician/Surgeon in Central Florida. Flower's Medical Center was HIGHLY recommended by a medical professional in our family, so off I went. A young, but very professional, Doctor in the ER diagnosed Appendicitis, possibly ruptured. He referred to Dr. Cannon who reviewed and determined immediate surgery was necessary. Being familiar with major surgeries in my 77 years, this was as difficult as any, due to my not having recognized the seriousness of the symptoms. Dr. Cannon was the MOST courteous and unpretentious, yet respectfully professional, Physician and/or Surgeon I have ever met - and I have had the best over the years! Finally after discharge and at the follow up office visit I witnessed a thoroughly well "tuned" team for Doctor's staff - clerical and medical. I thank God for directing me to Doctor Cannon!
About Dr. Emily Cannon, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053572313
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Uab Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Obesity, Port Placements or Replacements and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.