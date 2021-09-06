Overview

Dr. Emily Carey, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Carey works at North Coast Endoscopy in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Cirrhosis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.