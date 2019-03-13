Overview of Dr. Emily Cheng, MD

Dr. Emily Cheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Va and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Cheng works at The Everett Clinic at Silver Lake in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.