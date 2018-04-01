See All Urologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Emily Cole, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Emily Cole, MD

Urology
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Cole, MD

Dr. Emily Cole, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cole works at Sharp Memorial Hospitalist in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Memorial Hospital
    7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-3411
  2. 2
    Naval Medical Center San Diego
    34800 Bob Wilson Dr Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 532-7200
  3. 3
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    8010 Frost St Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2600
  4. 4
    2929 Health Center Dr # 3, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-6644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Prolapse
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?

    Apr 01, 2018
    I suffer from A terrible disease called interstitial cystitis. I was actually referred to Dr. Cole through another doctor. I cannot say enough wonderful things about this woman! She has given me my life back. She Performed a Botox procedure on my bladder the first time she did it I was pain-free but I had some issues with voiding. I want to head and tried it again and this time she got it just right! I can eat whatever I want I can do whatever I want. She’s a very good doctor! She’s patient.
    Maud Allen in San Diego — Apr 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emily Cole, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emily Cole, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cole to family and friends

    Dr. Cole's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cole

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emily Cole, MD.

    About Dr. Emily Cole, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407800295
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • National Naval Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole works at Sharp Memorial Hospitalist in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cole’s profile.

    Dr. Cole has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emily Cole, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.