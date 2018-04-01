Dr. Emily Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Cole, MD
Dr. Emily Cole, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
-
1
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3411
-
2
Naval Medical Center San Diego34800 Bob Wilson Dr Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92134 Directions (619) 532-7200
-
3
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc8010 Frost St Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 499-2600
- 4 2929 Health Center Dr # 3, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
I suffer from A terrible disease called interstitial cystitis. I was actually referred to Dr. Cole through another doctor. I cannot say enough wonderful things about this woman! She has given me my life back. She Performed a Botox procedure on my bladder the first time she did it I was pain-free but I had some issues with voiding. I want to head and tried it again and this time she got it just right! I can eat whatever I want I can do whatever I want. She’s a very good doctor! She’s patient.
About Dr. Emily Cole, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407800295
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- National Naval Med Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.