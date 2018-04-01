Overview of Dr. Emily Cole, MD

Dr. Emily Cole, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Sharp Memorial Hospitalist in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.