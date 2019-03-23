Dr. Crandall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emily Crandall, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Crandall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Crandall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bliss Ob.gyn. Inc.1807 Wilshire Blvd Ste C, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 453-3452Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sandra Fallon MD Inc2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 770W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-3452
-
3
Providence Saint Johns Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (818) 847-4155Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crandall?
She has been my moms dr for the last two years. I was watching her and very impressive with her competence, thoroughness, and caring manner. I ended up switching my physician to dr Crandall. I would highly recommend dr. Crandall!
About Dr. Emily Crandall, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1437257813
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crandall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crandall works at
Dr. Crandall speaks French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crandall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crandall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crandall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crandall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.