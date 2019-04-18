Dr. Crozier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Crozier, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Crozier, MD
Dr. Emily Crozier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.
Dr. Crozier works at
Dr. Crozier's Office Locations
San Mateo Medical Center222 W 39th Ave Ste 230, San Mateo, CA 94403 Directions (650) 573-3982
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- San Mateo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She helped me with my allergies and for that I am very grateful. I felt she was very easy to talk to and with about my symptoms. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Emily Crozier, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
