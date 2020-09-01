See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Emily Cunningham, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Cunningham, MD

Dr. Emily Cunningham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Cunningham works at Lexington Women's Health in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations

    Lexington Women's Health
    1775 Alysheba Way Ste 180, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 264-8811
    1720 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 264-8811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Awesome very kind
    — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. Emily Cunningham, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982694139
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham works at Lexington Women's Health in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Cunningham’s profile.

    Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

