Dr. Emily Cunningham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Cunningham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Lexington Women's Health1775 Alysheba Way Ste 180, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 264-8811
- 2 1720 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 264-8811
- Baptist Health Lexington
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UPMC
Awesome very kind
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982694139
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cunningham speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
