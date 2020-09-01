Overview of Dr. Emily Cunningham, MD

Dr. Emily Cunningham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Cunningham works at Lexington Women's Health in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.