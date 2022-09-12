See All Dermatologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Emily De Golian, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Emily De Golian, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. De Golian works at Forefront Dermatology - Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Haley Dermatology
    5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 412, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 844-4522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Athlete's Foot
Contact Dermatitis
CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Conditions
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Skin Infections
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy
Ultherapy®
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 12, 2022
    Aug. 25, 2002 I had a skin cancer removed by Dr. de Golian and her medical team. My wife observed the procedure. There was no pain and no bleeding. Each member of medical team, Sharif and Bianca were very attentive and went out of their way to be helpful. We left with good information about home treatment and they worked perfectly. We would recommend Dr.de Golian and her team to anyone. They were outstanding.
    John Francis — Sep 12, 2022
    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932549821
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Procedural Dermatology, University of California San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University|Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily De Golian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Golian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Golian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Golian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Golian works at Forefront Dermatology - Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. De Golian’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. De Golian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Golian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Golian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Golian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

