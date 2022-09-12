Dr. Emily De Golian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Golian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily De Golian, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily De Golian, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Haley Dermatology5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 412, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 844-4522
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Aug. 25, 2002 I had a skin cancer removed by Dr. de Golian and her medical team. My wife observed the procedure. There was no pain and no bleeding. Each member of medical team, Sharif and Bianca were very attentive and went out of their way to be helpful. We left with good information about home treatment and they worked perfectly. We would recommend Dr.de Golian and her team to anyone. They were outstanding.
About Dr. Emily De Golian, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1932549821
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Procedural Dermatology, University of California San Francisco
- Loma Linda University|Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Golian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Golian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Golian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. De Golian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Golian.
