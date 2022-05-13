Dr. Deeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Deeb, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Deeb, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4920 S Loop 289 Ste 102, Lubbock, TX 79414 Directions (806) 451-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deeb?
Such a lovely doctor! Very personable- gave me a new perspective on my health that I had not considered. Will definitely recommend to anyone!
About Dr. Emily Deeb, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1710957964
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deeb accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deeb speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.