Overview of Dr. Emily Drechsel, DO

Dr. Emily Drechsel, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Drechsel works at Jefferson Family Medicine Central Square Frankford in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.