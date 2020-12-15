See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Emily Emmet, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Emmet, MD

Dr. Emily Emmet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Emmet works at The Woman's Group in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Emmet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bedford Office
    1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 204, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 684-5002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 15, 2020
    Emily is efficient, kind and knowledgeable. I'm not good at always keeping up my routine visits and she's always super nice and never judgemental. I highly recommend her.
    — Dec 15, 2020
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Emmet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emmet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emmet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emmet has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emmet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

