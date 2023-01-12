Overview

Dr. Emily Engel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Engel works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Vista, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.